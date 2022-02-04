Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, released a shock video in which three special squad officers break into an apartment and shoot an African American boy, killing him. The victim, Amir Locke, 22, was watching television and it turned out not to enter anything with the assault order that the policemen had put in place. The agents were looking for the alleged perpetrator of a murder.

“Mr. Locke was not included in the arrest warrant – explained the interim chief of the Minneapolis police, Amelia Huffman – it is not clear how he ended up in this investigation”. In the video, which lasts 54 seconds, officers are seen entering an apartment and walking towards a person who, wrapped in a blanket up to his head, is watching television sitting on the sofa. As soon as the boy, identified as Locke, tries to get up, pokes the barrel of a gun, the agents fire three shots, two in the chest and one in the wrist. From the images it is not clear whether the weapon was aimed at the policemen. The case has also sparked protests because it returns to involve the Minneapolis police, already in the storm for the death of George Floyd and for which former policeman Derek Chauvin was sentenced. The murder of an innocent man recalled that of Breonna Taylor, a young nurse who was killed in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2020, during a police raid.

[[ge:gelocal:la-stampa:esteri:1.41199835:Video:null]]