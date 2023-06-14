Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 11:28



A young man, of Spanish nationality and 27 years of age, was arrested by the National Police as the alleged perpetrator of five robberies with force in different establishments in Yecla. Four of them were committed during the early morning of March 21-22. Specifically, that night he performed at a school, a bar, an agency, and a grocery store, where the individual stole money.

The first step of the operation consisted of a technical-ocular inspection in the affected places, along with other types of inquiries. From these tasks, the investigators were able to determine the order in which the crimes occurred and the mode of operation. Apparently, it followed the same pattern to get in, which consisted mainly of breaking into some access point. In addition, thanks to the security cameras and the previously collected lophoscopic evidence, the male could be identified.

Once the identity of the alleged perpetrator was known, the agents were able to link him to a fifth crime committed months earlier at a hairdresser’s. He is a well-known criminal specialized in robberies with force that mainly uses the escalation technique. With all these tests, a search and location device was established, which allowed his arrest. The arrested man was brought to justice.