Italy celebrates at the 24h of Le Mans and not only for the great triumph of Ferrari among the Hypercars, because in this fourth seasonal event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in the LMGTE AM class, Riccardo Pera also brought home a trophy.

The Tuscan took third place at the wheel of the #86 Porsche 911 RSR-19 together with teammates Benjamin Barker and Michael Wainwright, making an incredible comeback from the back twice.

With this result, the 1999 class bearer of the GR Racing team brings to 8 the number of podiums conquered in the top endurance series from 2018 to today, in which he also has a victory at Spa 2019 and another Top3 at Le Mans 2020.

But the centenary edition of the race held on the Circuit de la Sarthe was anything but easy, as Pera himself told Motorsport.com exclusively, just a few hours after returning home to work in the family, but still with adrenaline pumping.

#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR – 19 by Michael Wainwright, Benjamin Barker, Riccardo Pera Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I rested well because I immediately went to lend a hand to my father at work, but there is still a lot of joy for this third place, which we were missing and which gives us confidence”, says the Lucchese, also a protagonist of the Italian GT and Porsche series, then moving on to the narration of the French race.

“The first few hours were very chaotic, between accidents and the Safety Car, but we got off to a very good start and with an excellent strategy we managed to come back and even take the lead with a lead of around 40″. In fact we were in good shape, then the rain came and they told me over the radio that someone was also calling for the red flag since it was so wet”.

“I arrived at the ‘Porsche Curves’ driving with great caution, since I had slick tires and already from ‘Mulsanne’ I was trying to control the drifts in the wet. At that point, however, there was a real swimming pool! at less than 50km/h it was impossible to hold the car, which turned completely into aquaplaning and finally leaned against the barriers with the rear”.

“The team got very angry because at that point 4-5 cars had already gone out before me, so Race Direction should have managed a situation that was already dangerous better with faster communications and possibly suspension of the race. But in the end It also went very well because the damage was all in all minimal and with the replacement of the bumper and wing we set off again”.

#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR – 19 of Michael Wainwright, Benjamin Barker, Riccardo Pera Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Among other things, in those situations there was also the introduction of the Safety Car, with the new procedure that was not appreciated by everyone, as Riccardo himself underlines.

“There was a lot of talk about it before the race. It was a strange situation that also affected safety because we found ourselves with cooled tires. Neutralizing the race for so long, losing a total of 3 hours, seems a bit exaggerated to me “.

“Furthermore, also in terms of strategies, many drivers have changed by making the Bronzes go up, taking advantage of the half hour they would have certainly spent there in the queue. I honestly don’t even think it worked that much at a show level, even though the FIA ​​has studied for a long time how to apply this procedure”.

#86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR – 19 by Michael Wainwright, Benjamin Barker, Riccardo Pera Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Going back to the race, the operations in the pits, however quick they were, still lost 4-5 minutes and when the Porsche #86 returned to the track it was 14th, with a comeback that had to start all over again.

“We rolled up our sleeves and during the night Ben Barker and I fired as much as possible, also setting the fastest times in the category and managing to get back within the leader’s lap. Sunday morning recovery continued until we reached the Top5 within the podium”.

“When I got in the car for the last two hours, we gained one more position thanks to the technical problem suffered by the #56 Porsche. There we tried to play everything in the strategy trying not to replace the brake pads and discs”.

LM GTE AM Podium: #25 ORT by TF Aston Martin Vantage AMR by Ahmad Al Harthy, Michael Dinan, Charlie Eastwood, #33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R by Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, #86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR – 19 by Michael Wainwright, Benjamin Barker, Riccardo Pera Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

This was the key episode for the last step of the GTE AM podium, given that the #85 Iron Dames Porsche didn’t make it and had to stop at the last hour to intervene on this system.

“That’s how third position arrived, I was at the limit with everything, but the team said to try to finish all the same because this operation takes 40-45 seconds and therefore we didn’t have the margin to stay third if we had stopped” .

“The girls had fresh tires and new brakes, while I had double-stint tires and worn brakes. In the last three laps, my brake pedal reached the end of its travel, it almost bottomed out and I never slowed down! I tried to manage the situation playing with downshifts and engine braking, but I literally did the last 3km without brakes”.

“A horror ending! From the pits they kept telling me that the advantage over Rahel Frey was decreasing more and more with each sector, while I tried to do everything possible not to finish out. In the end we succeeded, but with one more lap it wouldn’t have been can be defended”.

LM GTE AM Podium: #25 ORT by TF Aston Martin Vantage AMR by Ahmad Al Harthy, Michael Dinan, Charlie Eastwood, #33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R by Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone, #86 GR Racing Porsche 911 RSR – 19 by Michael Wainwright, Benjamin Barker, Riccardo Pera Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

A satisfaction that repays the efforts of a weekend which, however, could have gone differently, even for the better.

“I’m honest, if I look at the minutes lost due to the accident under the rain and the gap we took from the leaders, a little bitterness remains in the mouth because there was the possibility of fighting for something more. I’m sorry because we also started further back than expected”.

“In tests and in free practice our 911 was going well, in qualifying we got lost a bit. There I got worried, but our engineer fixed the set-up and in the race the car was really fast. Then of course the Corvette “It’s a great car with three drivers who are hammers in the times, so it’s clear that beating them is very challenging. Among other things, they also fly when they have the Success Ballast, which they didn’t have at Le Mans.”

Winning at Le Mans is never easy, but getting a good result in the most famous 24h race in the world is also a great motivation for the rest of the season, with the next stage right at Pera’s home, in Monza.

“Last year we were the fastest in the category at Le Mans, but also in all the other races, only that the episodes weren’t on our side, between mistakes on the track or technical problems. Not putting results into practice had us left a lot of bitterness”.

“This year we started with the right conditions, counting on the same engineers, one of whom was from the official Team Manthey. In Sebring we weren’t able to be very fast and we didn’t get more than a 7th place, in Portimao we even dropped at 11th and at Spa at 12th. We wondered what was wrong. Here we found ourselves and the motivations”.

“Together with Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi I was the other Italian to have reached the podium of this incredible edition. Bringing home the cup with 100 above is further pride and I can’t wait to be in Monza in front to our fans.”