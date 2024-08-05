Olympics, Jacobs only fifth in the 100 meters. Tamberi keeps everyone in suspense

The following continues Paris Olympics 2024 and for Italy there are many joys but also pains. Bad news for the most anticipated athlete, Gianmarco Drums there is a risk of not being there France. The Olympic high jump champion himself explained the reason for this new sudden stop. “It can’t be true, I felt a stabbing pain in one side. Emergency room, CT scan, ultrasound, blood tests. Probable kidney stone“, the Italian athlete wrote on social media, “now I find myself, 3 days after the race for which I sacrificed everything, lying in a bed, helpless, with a fever of 38.8“.

And he adds: “I should have left for Paris today and started my journey towards this great dream and instead I was advised to postpone the flight to tomorrowhoping that, with a little rest, this nightmare will end. I can only wait and pray… I don’t deserve all thisI did everything for this Olympics, everything. I really don’t deserve it. Only one thing is certain, I don’t know how I’ll get there, but I on that platform I’ll be there and I’ll give my all until the last jumpwhatever my condition. I swear to you but even before that I swear to myself.”

The other most awaited athlete, that Marcel Jacobs capable only three years ago of surprising the world and winning the Olympic gold in Tokyo this time it has to settle for fifth place in the final of the 100 meters. They all arrive at the finish line very compactly. The American Noah Lyles he is the new Olympic champion thanks to the 9″79 in the photo finish with the Jamaican Kishane Thomson. Bronze for the other American, Fred Kerleyin 9″81. Jacobs recorded a good 9″85 but it was not enough to get on the podium. “I can’t be too happy with this result, I came out of the blocks very well but – Jacobs explained after the race – when I had to keep pushing I couldn’t. But I gave it my all, I couldn’t do more although I was hoping to bring home a medal. I was the first to want to celebrate another Olympic gold with all of you, I take home a fifth Olympic place at the end of a complicated year and a half. Jacobs’ career does not end here”. The Italian then reassured about the thigh problems: “It’s just a cramp, it will be over tomorrow.”