The controversy inherent in the case is becoming increasingly heated Cashgate of the Red Bullthat is to the recent discovery of the budget overrun cap of the Anglo-Austrian team in the 2021 season. At present, the FIA has not yet formalized any sanctions to be implemented to the detriment of the Milton Keynes house, but the Federation itself has proposed offers to the team in order to negotiate the penalty definitive.

In this regard, the team principal Christian Horner He did not give any details during the pre-GP press conference in the United States reserved for the teams, but the English manager did not spare a certain accusation. Specifically, Horner referred to the case involving the Ferrari at the beginning of 2020, in the last days of pre-season tests.

In that case, the Maranello team was held responsible for the use of a illegal engine in 2019which violated the rules on fuel flow to increase its power. Even in that circumstance, the Red reached an agreement with the FIA, the terms of which have always remained secret: “Obviously this is a confidential discussion between us and the FIA, so I can’t tell you – Horner told the press – what I can say is that once this situation is over, hopefully, there will be complete transparency and I will explain to you the reasoning behind the position we took, which was later challenged. Everything should be transparent, as well as the whole thing. There will be no private and secret agreementsit will all be absolutely transparent. It is a very different situation from the previous one“.