A judge investigates tweets by YouTuber ‘Mr Jägger’ about nuns and churches burned due to a complaint from Christian Lawyers

A Madrid court has decided to open proceedings against the YouTuber known as ‘Mr. Jagger’ due to a complaint by Christian Lawyers against several of his messages on the social network Twitter in 2015 for a possible hate crime. Messages in which the current contributor to Spanish Radio Television stated that “no one can deny the beauty of a burning church” or made jokes about nuns and abuse within the Church. At the moment the court has not called him to testify and has asked Christian Lawyers to specify the dates of the messages that, it considers, constitute a hate crime.

Streamer Alberto Redondo, known as ‘Mr Jägger’, has more than a million followers on his YouTube channel, where he has been uploading videos for 12 years. In recent months his name has made the leap to traditional television with his signing by RTVE for the program presented by Henar Álvarez on RTVE Play.

Christian Lawyers announced that it was taking Mr Jägger to court a few days after learning of his incorporation into the public television program. The association presented to the Court various messages from almost a decade ago on the YouTuber’s account, some of which are still published on his account.

Christian Lawyers considers that many of these messages could have constituted a hate crime. “No one can deny me the beauty of a burning church”, “Going to see Star Wars to see where it fails is like fucking a baby to see where it bleeds. I mean, enjoy, damn” or “what’s black and can’t turn around in a hallway? a nun with a spear through her head,” are some of the reported tweets.

The investigating court number 40 of Madrid, for the moment, has opened proceedings against the youtuber although without summoning him to testify. The magistrate limits himself to asking Christian Lawyers to specify which tweets from which dates he denounces. In an order dated December 31, the judge reproduces the usual formalities in this type of resolutions: “The facts that result from the previous actions present characteristics that suggest the possible existence of a criminal offense,” he states, and then recognizes that needs to investigate “the nature and circumstances of such events nor the people who participated in them being determined.”

In recent days, Christian Lawyers and HazteOir have presented and announced complaints against other collaborators of Spanish Television, although in this case for crimes of offending religious feelings. The object of these criminal actions has been, among others, the presenters of the Campanadas, David Broncano and Lalachusfor exhibiting a montage of the Grand Prix heifer characterized as a virgin.

“RTVE uses everyone’s money to attack Christians, as happened on New Year’s Eve, and thus divert attention from the multiple cases of corruption that corner the government,” said Poland Castellanos, president of the association. “The Sánchez executive wants to eliminate the crime against religious feelings in order to attack Christians with impunity. It is a government that is making laws a la carte to get rid of justice.”