The kings of Spain chair the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Princess of Girona Foundation in it Royal Palace of Madridwithin the framework of the annual Board of Trustees, which has a wide representation of Trustees, “to approve the actions to be carried out next year, which on this occasion include a specific project aimed at the recovery in Valencia of the youth support fabric, after the DANA catastrophe”, as reported by the Royal Family.

Don Felipe has been Honorary President of the Princess of Girona Foundation since its creation in 2009. After his proclamation as King of Spain, Princess Leonor holds the Honorary Presidency of the same, in order to work for young people in all those aspects critical for their future.

For the event this Wednesday, December 18, and due to the low temperatures in Madrid, Mrs. Letizia has chosen a very winter style. After choosing a Mango suit, probably to pay tribute to the late Isaak Andic, owner of the Barcelona brand, today he has chosen a red blouse, round neck, long sleeves and pleats by Hugo Boss, as well as a black skirt, with a black Hugo Boss belt. The skirt has a midi cut, high waist and embroidered flowers in red, white and black tones, by Carolina Herrera.

Kings Felipe and Letizia chair the meeting of the Royal Board of Trustees of the Princess of Girona Foundation EFE Agency | EFE

To complete the look, the queen wore tall, flat black boots. While, as a ‘beauty look’, she has worn her hair loose and straightas is usual for her, and very natural makeup.

It is not the first time that the queen has worn this look, since she wore it at an official event in February 2020 and Mrs. Letizia wanted to rescue it from her closet almost four years later, thus confirming that it is the greatest defender of circular fashion.





