Gearbox Publishing change name and become ArcGames. Recall that Gearbox Publishing/Arc Games is still part of Embracer Group and was not part of the teams recently sold to Take-Two. The name change is probably also a contractual necessity to separate the publisher from the “real” Gearbox.
The official message from the publisher reads, “We are thrilled to announce that we are now Arc Games! We are the same team of passionate gamers that brought you many beloved franchises, including the Remnant series, Have a Nice Death, Star Trek Online, and Neverwinter.”
“And we can't wait to bring you even more exciting titles like Gigantic: Rampage Edition, Hyper Light Breaker, and other soon-to-be-announced games for 2025 and beyond!”
Many names, the same people
The Principal Designer of GunfireGames (Remnant) wrote on Twitter: “This is a name change for our publisher. It doesn't affect us in any way. This is similar to what happened when Perect World changed their name to Gearbox Publishing. It's still the same editorial team since Remnant 1″.
In fact, before being called Gearbox Publishing, the team was known as Perfect World Entertainment. It was purchased by Embracer and named Gearbox.
It should also be noted that Arc Games has not suffered any layoffs, at least at the time of writing this news. Embracer is laying off and selling teams in a restructuring effort, so it's not impossible for something like this to happen in the future.
