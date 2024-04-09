Gearbox Publishing change name and become ArcGames. Recall that Gearbox Publishing/Arc Games is still part of Embracer Group and was not part of the teams recently sold to Take-Two. The name change is probably also a contractual necessity to separate the publisher from the “real” Gearbox.

The official message from the publisher reads, “We are thrilled to announce that we are now Arc Games! We are the same team of passionate gamers that brought you many beloved franchises, including the Remnant series, Have a Nice Death, Star Trek Online, and Neverwinter.”

“And we can't wait to bring you even more exciting titles like Gigantic: Rampage Edition, Hyper Light Breaker, and other soon-to-be-announced games for 2025 and beyond!”