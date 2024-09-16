Norris, Bittersweet Baku

It certainly cannot be said that Lando Norris’ Azerbaijan GP was a negative one: starting 15th and finishing 4th, the young English driver even recovered three points on title rival Max Verstappen bringing him to -59 in the standings. However, there is no shortage of reasons for regret because, looking at the extraordinary result of his teammate Oscar Piastri and the difficulties of his rival’s Red Bull, it is clear that what presented itself over the weekend in Baku was an opportunity – yet another? – wasted. The fault lies with that painful exclusion in Q1 that forced him to start from the back, also exposing him to criticism that he considered unfair.

McLaren vs. critics

After the race, Norris wanted to respond to some critical comments regarding his mistake exiting turn 16 and the consequent decision to abort the final lap in qualifying: a choice, however, dictated mainly by the presence of a yellow flag in the third sector, caused by Esteban Ocon’s Alpine which was proceeding slowly.I believe that certain criticisms – said Lando – were among the most unfair I’ve had in a long time. I went off the track at turn 16, it’s true, but there were yellow flags and you couldn’t see them on TV”.

Nonsense comments

“Everyone – continued the 24 year old McLaren driver – they then talked about the white flag and many other nonsense things. But they couldn’t see my steering wheel, which had big yellow lights on. So, there were a lot of people saying some crazy thingsbecause at that moment I could do nothing but lift my foot and slow down. That’s what took away my chance to go into Q2. On Saturday night we were not happy because we knew there was a possibility of having two cars in front. And if you look at how Oscar went, then it means that there could have been two McLarens at the top, which is what we would have wanted. But there is a lot of potential. I don’t think you can be fully happy because we want perfection and this was not a perfect weekend. But if you look at how we executed the plans in the race, then I think you can be satisfied”.