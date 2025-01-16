A judge has summoned the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, to be declared under investigation for a crime of fraud and he must appear next Monday, January 20, along with two more people, also charged. Laporta has this judicial front open due to an operation he carried out in 2014 during his professional activity as a lawyer. The complainants are a family, made up of a man who was unemployed, a woman who worked as a cook in a restaurant and their daughter who worked as a nurse, and who entrusted part of the money to Laporta for an investment after being awarded. with a prize from the Primitiva Lottery for which they pocketed 34 million euros.

According to the complaint they filed against Laporta, the salesperson of a dealership where they went to buy a high-end car proposed to invest part of the money in companies managed by Laporta. The then former Barça president represented both the company and the family and acted as an advisor in the operation. The contract was signed on November 1, 2014 by which the family would invest 2.4 million euros in the firm CSSB Limited for 3 years at an annual interest of 6%. After the deadline, “the complainants have not received the agreed amount,” they denounce in a statement.

They also reproach that before filing the complaint they required several of those involved to return the amounts claimed “without any of them showing any willingness to do so.” Between August 2016 and 2018, Laporta’s organization and the other defendants pocketed 4.7 million euros.

According to the complaint, the president of Barça took advantage of “the lack of financial knowledge” of the family to make the investment and also used the fact that “he was a public figure” to gain their trust. They highlight that they were invited to the Camp Nou box on more than one occasion.