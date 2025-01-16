More than 1 billion young adultsespecially those aged between 12 and 35, are at risk of remaining completely or partially deaf due to continued exposure to sound from music streaming devices and other leisure activities, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In depth

For this reason, the WHO has issued the global standard for safe listening in entertainment venues and events where they emphasize avoiding exposure to noises greater than 100dbs, using personal hearing protection and providing quiet areas for the rest of the ears among others.

Thus, they have stressed the special interest of abuse of using earbuds, which promote exposure to intense noise and promote deterioration of the hair cells that are responsible for convey signals to the brain.

“To the No reach the electrical signal of sound to the neurons, hearing loss occurs,” he indicated. Carlos O’Connor Queenco-director of the Otorhinolaryngology service at the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital and the Quirónsalud Campo de Gibraltar Hospital.

More details

One of the signs that can alert us to a possible deterioration in hearing is the appearance of tinnitus or tinnitus. These are episodes in which the affected person describes noises inside the ears without an external sourcethey have indicated since Quirónsalud in a statement.

The expert has pointed out that these “appear and persist despite having turned off the device. If this happens, you must always go to a specialist since early detection is decisive because hearing loss in these cases is irreversible“.

In these cases there is deafness, hearing impairment or hearing lossa sensory disorder that consists of the inability to hear sounds. “It is a pathology that has an important impact on the work and social environment of the people who suffer from it, to the extent that it directly affects their ability to communicate with the outside. Impact irremediably in their quality of life,” added O’Connor.

To take into account

Thus, for protect hearing, it is advisable to limit the time of exposure to intense noises and take special care when the source of the sound is headphones. The medical recommendation is limit the use of these devices to 50 minutes a day and that the volume does not exceed 50 decibels.

Finally, the expert has pointed out the importance to go to a specialist for any symptom that warns of incorrect sound reception, as is the case of situations in which it is not possible. understand what they tell us when they talk to us or perceive beeps when there are no external noises.