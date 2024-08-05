Elon Musk has reignited his legal battle with OpenAI, filing a new federal complaint in Northern California court. The lawsuit, filed Monday, accuses OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman of betraying the company’s original mission to develop artificial intelligence technologies for the benefit of humanity. Musk claims Altman and Brockman cleverly manipulated him into co-founding what he calls a “fake nonprofit,” promising that OpenAI would be transparent about profit-driven alternatives. Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI in December 2015

This isn’t the first time Musk has accused OpenAI of violating its founding agreements. Musk previously filed a lawsuit, later dropped without explanation in June, alleging that OpenAI had violated the original agreement between him and his co-founders to keep the source code of the technology open. Musk’s lawyer Marc Toberoff told The New York Times that the new lawsuit is “much more powerful.” The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI violated federal law to defraud Musk. Musk’s allegations have the potential to shake up the entire AI industry. If his claims are proven true, it could lead to new regulations and a greater focus on transparency and safety in the development of AI technologies.