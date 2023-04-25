Disappointed, sad and betrayed. These are the feelings that surface these days in the sports section of the Cope that has been scammed by one of their own. A journalist from the well-known sports radio space ‘Tiempo de Juego’ -presented by Paco González, Pepe Domingo Castaño and Manolo Lama- has made thousands of euros from his colleagues in recent months -it is estimated that the exact amount could be around 300,000 euros – after making them believe that it was going to be a cancer with metastases in the back that he did not have.

As El Confidencial indicates, Guillermo Valadés, a personal friend of Paco González and collaborator of ‘Tiempo de Juego’, is the alleged perpetrator of the scam by making the Sports newsroom believe that he was suffering from terminal cancer. The only solution for ‘Willy’, his affectionate nickname by which he is best known, was to undergo a very expensive and experimental procedure at the Clínica de Navarra.

As it could not be otherwise, he immediately received the solidarity of his colleagues González, Manolo Lama, Pepe Domingo Castaño and Xuancar González, who came to give him 10,000 euros a week that came from the premiums of the program that is distributed at the end of the year. . All false, because the brain tumor that apparently was killing him never existed. 20 years of friendship, since they all met at Ser, thrown into the trash can in the worst possible way.

Second phase even more expensive



Initially, ‘Willy’ led his victims to believe that the treatment was working. The bad news is that the second phase was even more expensive. In this way, his colleagues increased their weekly contribution to 16,000 euros. Despite her high sum, the heavyweights of the newsroom paid her happily thinking that she was serving to save her friend’s life.

All this ended when, for unknown reasons, the sports newsroom discovered that there was no Guillermo Valadés being treated at the Navarra clinic. At that time, the ‘Game Time’ team was abuzz with suspicions that must have alerted ‘Willy’ who stopped answering the phone. At the same time, Cope herself asked her worker to provide the bills for her expensive medical treatment.

Finally, he contacted ‘Willy’ and, according to El Confidencial, there was a harsh exchange of threats between Paco González and his friend. Finally, the journalist was expelled from the program, albeit silently and without attracting attention. His name was omitted from the radio broadcast last Sunday the 16th and everything indicates that he will not return. Only anger remains for the betrayal of one of their own. In fact, it is said that Manolo Lama paid for it with office supplies from the newsroom when he found out about a hoax from which the ‘Tiempo de Juego’ team will surely take a long time to recover financially and emotionally speaking.