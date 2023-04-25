Almost a month after the birth of her firstborn, the daughter of Eros and Michelle has revealed some background on the birth

About a month ago Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza became parents of little Cesare Augusto. Almost a month after the birth of her firstborn, the daughter of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker recalled the day of her child’s birth, also revealing some background on the birth. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Over the last few hours, Aurora Ramazzotti let herself go to the memories and emotions experienced during childbirth. The daughter of Eros and Michelle retraced the various stages of the pregnancy. These were the words shared on his Instagram page:

I was very tired during pregnancy. Every time someone asked me how I was doing and I said it, the answer was “You’ll see, you’ll be even more tired later! It’s been almost a month and I’m still waiting to feel more tired than in pregnancy as they told me “. Then the reference to the days preceding her birth which did not particularly frighten her, but which in any case was presented to her as a “catastrophic” moment.

And, continuing, Aurora Ramazzotti he then added:

They asked me if I was afraid. I didn’t have much, maybe stupidly, and until the end I wanted to think that everything would go smoothly […] I heard enough unsolicited disaster stories to give anyone a headache.

The influencer then continued his outburst by letting go of some memories related to I leave. These were his words: