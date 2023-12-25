The Autonomous Community has given the green light to carry out hydrogeological research work in the El Carmolí wetland, whose final objective is to reduce the concentration of nutrients in the Quaternary aquifer of Campo de Cartagena.

The study subject to authorization is part of the coordinated project 'Remediate', financed by the Ministry of Science and Innovation, which began this year with a first part that consisted of taking geophysical records in the El Carmolí wetland.

The actions planned to continue with said planning are the drilling and casing of the pilot plant boreholes, hydraulic tests, tracer tests and carrying out the in situ induced denitrification test. This last test aims to increase the activity of the soil's own denitrifying bacteria so that they carry out this work more intensely.

The regional secretary of Energy, Sustainability and Climate Action, María Cruz Ferreira, highlighted the importance of this study, since its objective is “to improve the conservation and environmental values ​​of the subsoil, the immediate environment and the Mar Menor.” The period for carrying out the actions runs from December 2023 to February 2025 (date that depends on the results of the denitrification test).

The scope of this project, the El Carmolí wetland, is located within or adjacent to several protected areas. Among them are the Special Conservation Area 'Open Spaces and Islands of the Mar Menor' and the Special Protection Area for Mar Menor Birds, so all necessary preventive measures will be taken so that their development does not affect the protected spaces or to the habitats and species present in them.

«It is of vital importance for the Mar Menor to carry out all possible actions that contribute to its recovery and conservation. Research and management must go hand in hand in the Natural Spaces of the Region of Murcia, which is why it is interesting that these types of studies are carried out in such sensitive areas,” concluded María Cruz Ferreira.