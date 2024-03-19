Team VR46 ready for Portimao

Seven times table for the team's drivers VR46 in the Qatar GP. Fabio Di Giannantonio he finished in seventh place, Marco Bezzecchi in the 14th. The GP-23 is proving a bit indigestible for Bezzecchi, who in 2023 had made a rocket start with the 2022 Ducati, even occupying the lead of the World Championship. The objective of the VR46 team in Portugal is to confirm the level expressed by 'Diggia' by finding the best Bezzecchi.

Marco Bezzecchi presented the trip to the Algarves like this: “Portimao is truly one of the most beautiful tracks on the calendar. Complicated, physically demanding, but at the same time very fun. Last year I was strong here, this year at the moment we are struggling a little more, but I'm happy with the progress made during the race weekend in Qatar. With the whole team we will continue to work, especially on braking and insertion. The goal is to get closer to the fastest group and have fun on this particular track“.

These instead are the words of Fabio Di Giannantonio: “The outcome of the weekend in Qatar is overall positive. We had some problems, but this didn't stop us from being fast and competitive. We will continue to work hard with the team here in Portimao too, a beautiful, wonderful track. A real roller coaster, very demanding also on a physical level. We must not rush, we are doing well, we must continue to grow, the Top-5 may be a within reach goal“.