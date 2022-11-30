Cambridge University, the theory on Jesus Christ that causes discussion

From one scholar of one of the most important university of the world, that of Cambridge, comes a theory that could appear almost blasphemous and delusional, but given the origin it must be considered. A few days ago, a researcher of the Trinity Collegeone of the most famous colleges in theUniversity of Cambridgeproclaimed that, according to his research, “Jesus Christ it had a body trans” (combining both principles: male and female). In confirmation of the thesis, – reports Libero – this theologian cited the canvas of the French artist Jean Maluel “Lamentation over Christ” (in the tradition of the Western school of painting, the painting is usually called “Pietà”).

What prompted a theologian with a scientific degree to formulate such an astonishing hypothesis? He made a trickle of blood, which flows from Christ’s hypochondrium along the wounded body. According to the theologian Joshua Heathso to speak, if between the legs they are visible traces of bloodthis “suggests that Christ had a vagina. And if there was a vagina, then he was a woman too.”

