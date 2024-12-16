Being actively searching for work is a situation that is not pleasant and requires daily efforts almost as if it were a job itself. That is why it is especially frustrating when we do not receive a response on those sites where we apply for a vacancy.

Lucía García Tamarit is Human Resources specialisthas especially worked in the hospitality sector, and on his TikTok account he offers advice to those looking for employment.

In one of his latest videos he talks about the platform ‘Job Today’ and explains, based on his experience, why it is not common to receive a response if an application has been submitted through that portal.

According to this professional, there is an economic factor that directly influences the decision of companies to contact candidates.









“We, as a company, are charged for uncovering candidates,” he explains. That is, when you apply for an offer on Job Today, the company can only see your name and resume that you have uploaded to the platform. If they want to start a conversation with you through chat, they must pay an additional cost.

This means that, for companies, each interaction with a candidate implies an expense, which makes them more selective and, therefore, reduces the response.

The expert emphasizes that having an updated and well-presented resume is essential to increase your chances of being contacted. «If you don’t have a nice resume in Job Today and updated“We are not going to risk exposing the candidate because it costs us money,” he says.

This detail, which may seem insignificant, can be the difference between a company deciding to invest in getting to know you or passing you by.

On the other hand, he highlighted that many candidates do not spend the necessary time reviewing and improving their resume, which causes them to miss valuable opportunities. «Surely many people who find it frustrating say: ‘damn, I can’t stop contacting you, no one talks to me’, then you have an outdated resume,” he adds.

A practical tip to stand out

For those looking to improve their visibility on Job Today, the professional shares some practical advice: spend time optimizing the resume and, if possible, include key details in private messages. «I know it sucks having to put up your resume again.but if not, you are losing many opportunities,” he points out.

Furthermore, he mentioned that, although he sometimes makes exceptions when uncovering profiles that include a personalized and detailed message, he generally prefers not to take risks when the resume does not offer enough information or is poorly presented.

«There have been people to whom I have not wanted to reveal the resume because it costs me money. If I don’t see something interesting, I don’t take the risk,” he concludes.