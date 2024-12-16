A very Latin and moderately affordable group. The draw for next summer’s Euro Cup, which was held in Lausanne, came loaded with a good dose of luck for Spain, which avoided England, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and even Poland. Strong emotions take a long time to come.

All of these powers were possible rivals in the group stage of the tournament that takes place between July 2 and 27 in Switzerland. But the balls and the drums wanted a calmer and calmer start to the road for Montse Tomé’s red team, which will begin its journey against Italy, Portugal and Belgium.

Good luck in Lausanne

‘The Red’ avoided powerhouses like England, the Netherlands and Norway

In the draw, Spain started as seeded, like the host, France and Germany, its executioner in the match for the Olympic bronze. But the current world champions could have faced England, the current continental champion, from the start. However, from that hype Spain fell to Italy, with which the first phase will close on July 11. “They have improved a lot, they are increasingly a more organized team defensively, with a good goalkeeper and players with speed who can create danger,” Tomé analyzed. The Spanish forwards already know how difficult it is to beat Laura Giuliani. In October, the two teams met in Vicenza with the score 1-1.

The biggest threat came from pot three, with Norway (with Barcelona players Graham Hansen and Engen), the Netherlands and Sweden. But luck smiled by pairing Spain with Belgium. “We know them well because we have played against them in the Nations. Wullaert is their leading player and their top scorer,” Tomé highlighted. The duel against the Belgians will be on July 7 in Thun.

Let’s go with everything. “We have a team with a lot of capacity and a lot of ambition.”

Mount Tome





Portugal, the first rival (on July 3 in Bern), seems more dangerous, especially because there are several players in League F, starting with the Blaugrana Kika or Tatiana (Atlético) and Andreia Jacinto (Real Sociedad). “Portugal is very competitive and has very quality players,” the coach ventured.

It is the third summer with a major challenge for the women’s team after its brilliant world star in 2023 and the fourth place in the Paris Games that came to nothing in 2024. The golden generation faces another vibrant challenge: overcoming the barrier of quarterfinals in the European Championship. It has remained there in its three participations (2022, 2017 and 2013). This time, Spain intends to fight for the title. “We are going to go game by game but, from there, we are going to go with everything. We have a team with a lot of capacity and a lot of ambition. We really want it to start,” said Tomé, eagerly.

From July 2 to 27 in Switzerland

This is how the groups look:

TO

Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Finland



b

Spain, Italy, Belgium and Portugal



c

Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden



d

France, England, Wales and the Netherlands



