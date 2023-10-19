The Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) commemorated Breast Cancer Day this Thursday with more than 40 activities, which included a human chain and a concert in the Plaza Circular in Murcia, according to sources from the organization in a statement.

The programming started at 11:30 a.m. this Thursday with the installation of six information tables in various parts of the Murcian capital to publicize the programs and services of the AECC, which are added to another four tables at the main entrances to the Virgen hospital. of Arrixaca.

In the afternoon, at 6:00 p.m., in the Plaza Circular, the association is scheduled to carry out a human chain that will surround the fountain and later a statement against breast cancer will be read. At 7:00 p.m. a concert by the group Los Happys will take place, and at 8:30 p.m., the fountain in the square will light up pink. To these events are added another 25 activities in municipalities of the Region of Murcia from this Thursday until next October 29.

Under the motto ‘#ElRosaEsMásQueUnColor’, the Association once again remembers the need to keep the social movement at the center. Pink has been a color historically related to the female sex, which is why, in the 70s, women with breast cancer adopted it as a symbol of the fight against this disease.

The AECC in the Region has recalled that behind this color there are also the social and emotional needs of all women with breast cancer, as well as all the free services provided by the association, which in 2022 served a total of 10,669 patients. which represents 31% of the total number of women with breast cancer in Spain.

In addition, the Association has launched a series of solidarity products, through its online store and in the provincial headquarters, the entire proceeds of which will be used to finance research projects and offer psycho-oncological, social and health care in all phases of the disease. It will also be used in services related to financial aid intended to cover the expenses derived from the illness.

Increased survival



The AECC explained that one of the great milestones achieved so far is that the average 5-year breast cancer survival has been increased to 85%. However, he recalled that not all tumors are the same and some cases, such as metastatic breast cancer, still have a poor prognosis, with a survival rate of around 25%.

According to the Cancer Observatory, 34,740 people were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 in Spain. It should be remembered that breast cancer is the most common tumor in women worldwide, and it has a special incidence between 45 and 65 years of age.