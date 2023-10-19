Friday, October 20, 2023
Washington asks its citizens around the world to "exercise caution"

October 19, 2023
Washington asks its citizens around the world to “exercise caution”

The warning did not refer to any global event or specific war, but it comes amid an ongoing conflict in the Middle East, after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 and Israel subsequently bombed the Gaza Strip with air strikes that left thousands dead..

On Thursday, the United States Embassy urged their citizens to leave Lebanon “as long as commercial options are available,” in two new warnings in light of the tension witnessed on the southern border with Israel..

She said American Embassy In a new warning sent to its citizens in Lebanon, “the State Department urges American citizens in Lebanon to make plans to leave as soon as possible while commercial options are still available,” according to Agence France-Presse..

The embassy recommended that those wishing to stay “prepare emergency preparedness plans.”“.

The American Embassy in Israel also confirmed a few days ago that the United States will evacuate its citizens in Israel to Cyprus, by sea, in light of the escalation between Israel and Hamas.

The embassy said in a security alert that the security situation is ready Israel To launch a major military operation in the Gaza Strip required the transfer of “American citizens and their families with valid travel documents” from Haifa to Limassol in Cyprus.


