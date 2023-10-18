‘Attack on Titan’, anime based on the manga ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’, written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, recently confirmed the premiere date for the finale of its final season. For this reason, its fans are waiting for every news of the series. One of those expected surprises is a LIVE interview with the protagonist of the story: Eren jaeger. The channel in charge of transmitting fiction, NHKlit up the networks with this announcement, since it is the first time that something like this will be done with an animated character.

In this note, we will tell you all the details of this unpublished interview that the NHK channel has prepared, when it will be broadcast and where you can watch it ONLINE and for FREE.

When is Eren Jaeger’s ‘Attack on Titan’ interview coming out?

Eren jaegerthe protagonist of the anime ‘Attack on Titan’will give a LIVE interview on the NHK channel on Monday, October 23, 2023 at 11.45 pm in Japan. If you are a fan of the series and want to see this historical event, below we leave you a list with the respective schedules by country:

Peru: 9.45 am

Ecuador: 9.45 am

Colombia: 9.45 am

Mexico: 8.45 am

Venezuela: 10.45 am

Chile: 11.45 am

Argentina: 11.45 am

Spain: 4.45 pm

Where to watch Eren Jaeger’s interview from ‘Attack on Titan’?

The interview with the main character of ‘Attack on Titan’ It will be broadcast through the NHK channel signal in Japan. Although there are many fans of the anime who are waiting to see what he will respond Eren jaegerfor now, It is not known which media will replicate the broadcast officially in Latin America..