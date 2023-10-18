Through a statement, a group of leaders, academics and politicians referred to the president’s statements Gustavo Petro and the chancellor Alvaro Leyva on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

(LIVE | UN calls for ceasefire in Gaza; US vetoes resolution for humanitarian pause)

In fact, this Wednesday President Petro reappeared and indicated that “we are undoubtedly very close, increasingly closer, to a world conflagration if steps are not taken towards peace immediately,” referring to the conflict that began on December 7. October with the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel that left some 1,400 dead, including two Colombians who were at a music festival.

After Israel’s responses in the Gaza Strip, which left some 3,000 dead (according to Palestinian sources), the Colombian president made a strong statement against that country, which triggered a diplomatic crisis.

Journalist observes an Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

“If we have to suspend foreign relations with Israel, we suspend them. We do not support genocides,” Petro said at the time. Israel, for its part, decided to suspend the export of security.

After the exchange of messages about this conflict, more than 130 leaders, politicians and academics stated that “as Colombians we absolutely reject the terrorist attack by Hamas against the people of Israel and therefore we do not feel represented by the statements on the matter. carried out by the Government of Colombia.”

Leaders, politicians and academics urge President Petro to condemn Hamas attack Photo:

In the statement, in which they appear Alejandro Gaviria, Humberto de la Calle, Rudolf Hommes, Juan Carlos Echeverry, Moisés Wasserman, Paula Acosta, María Victoria Lloreda, Carolina Barco, among other leaders, they add that they consider it urgent that the Government of Colombia, led by the President and the Chancellor, “unequivocally express the rejection of Hamas’ terrorist attacks against the State and citizens of Israel.”

They also reiterated Colombia’s commitment to respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law and invited the Government to accompany the position of the United Nations in defense of the civilian population in Gaza and Israel and Colombia’s position of supporting the creation of a Palestinian state.

“Finally, we express our deepest condolences and fraternal support to all the families of the victims,” the statement concluded.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL