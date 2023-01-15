A helicopter has to intervene in the rescue of the woman. / 112

Second rescue of an injured hiker this Sunday. After having located and transferred to the hospital a woman in Sierra Espuña who could not continue her route after spraining her ankle, the emergency services were alerted barely an hour later for a similar incident: a 48-year-old woman was injured when she was going down the Sierra de Columbares, in Murcia. She had fallen into a boulevard and sprained her leg.

An environmental agent, a Local Police patrol from the Murcia City Council, firefighters from the Murcia City Council Fire Fighting and Rescue Service, a helicopter from the General Directorate of Public Safety and Emergency with the Air Rescue Group of the Consortium attended the scene. of Fire Extinguishing and Rescue of the Region of Murcia and an ambulance of the Management of Emergencies and Sanitary Emergencies 061.

After being rescued, the woman was treated by health personnel and transferred to La Arrixaca.