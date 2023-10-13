Friday, October 13, 2023, 17:58



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 50-year-old hiker had to be rescued this Friday afternoon after suffering a sprained ankle when he was hiking at the entrance to one of the caves located at the foot of Cabezo Gordo, in Torre Pacheco.

The Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia received a call from the victim himself at 2:02 p.m., he indicated that he had suffered the accident in a very steep area in the upper part of the mountain slope, close to the quarry.

The rescuers proceed to load the injured man into the helicopter.







DE Immediately the helicopter of the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies was notified, with the Air Rescue Group of Specialists of the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS), at the same time that a health unit was sent assistance from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061. The Local Police of Torre Pacheco and the Civil Guard were also informed.

Once the affected person and his companion (his 14-year-old son) were rescued, both were transferred to the point where the health unit was located, and from there they were taken by ambulance to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital to perform further tests. precise.