













Yu Yu Hakusho celebrates 30 years of its anime with updated designs that will make you want a remake









Yuyu Hakusho is a shonen that got an anime adaptation in the 90s. More than one hundred chapters are available on Crunchyroll. And now, before the premiere of a live-action that seems promising, interesting images were published on Twitter to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

These original, high-definition images focus on the main cast of the series. However, it will not be the only thing, it was also said that there could be a new batch of images.

Our beloved protagonist will soon return to our screens in live-action format, however, these images show that anime will continue to be very important for all of us.

Remember that Yuyu Hakusho will return to Netflix on December 14, 2023.

What is Yu Yu Hakusho about?

The official synopsis of the series is as follows:

“From skipping class to fighting in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, This boy is nothing more than a fourteen year old delinquent. with a talent for problems. But in a single selfless act, Yusuke dies while saving another. For such a noble sacrifice he is given a second chance at life, but it is a very different life from the one he left behind.. Now he will be a spiritual detective, the young man must track down the demons and humans who wish to rule the three realms of reality.”

However, Yusuke is certainly one of the most beloved shonen protagonists, although perhaps not as much as Gon. Let’s hope for more news from all of them soon.

