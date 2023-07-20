Thursday, July 20, 2023, 6:54 p.m.



A heavy downpour in the Lorca district of Torrealvilla forced this Thursday to cut off traffic on the RM-C10 road at the height of this council in the north of the municipality.

The Aemet has activated the orange alert for storms with the possibility of large hail and occasionally with very strong gusts of wind. The notice will remain until 9:00 p.m.

In addition, the Platemur flood plan is in the pre-emergency phase and another yellow alert weighs on the municipality due to high temperatures and rains. The City Council asks the population to take extreme precautions in the face of this situation, especially on secondary roads, paths and boulevards.