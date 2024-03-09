Large areas of Australia were exposed today, Saturday, to an intense heat wave that increased the possibility of wildfires in the southeast of the country.

Today, Saturday, the Meteorological Authority issued warnings about a heat wave in the states of South Australia, New South Wales, Tasmania, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory, and indicated that temperatures in some areas may exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological data showed that the maximum temperature in Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius today, Saturday, more than 15 degrees higher than the March average.

The Meteorological Authority said that the temperature reached 31.5 degrees Celsius at 11:10 local time today, Saturday.

“The risk of fires is expected to increase in the central and south-west regions, including Melbourne and Geelong,” she said on social media platform X.

In New South Wales, the most populous state in Australia, 19 bushfires broke out on Saturday, according to the state's Rural Fire Service Agency website.