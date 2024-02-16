A guitar that was lost more than 50 years ago by former Beatle Paul McCartney, which he played a number of songs in the studio and on stage, has been found.

Paul McCartney's website indicated that the authenticity of this violin-shaped instrument was confirmed and that it was purchased for 30 British pounds (about 640 US dollars) in Hamburg, Germany, in 1961.

The website confirmed that “Paul is very grateful to everyone who participated in the search” for the machine.

The guitar was found “complete,” but it requires “repairs,” according to a statement from “The Lost Bass Project,” which launched a call to search for the instrument in 2018, and whose campaign received renewed media attention last fall.

Paul McCartney's website indicated that the authenticity of this violin-shaped instrument was confirmed and that it was purchased for 30 British pounds (about 640 US dollars) in Hamburg, Germany, in 1961. The website confirmed that “Paul is very grateful to everyone who participated in the search” for the machine. The guitar was found “complete,” but it requires “repairs,” according to a statement from “The Lost Bass Project,” which launched a call to search for the instrument in 2018, and whose campaign received renewed media attention last fall. Paul McCartney plays guitar

Contrary to what the project initiators, the journalist couple Scott and Naomi Jones, initially thought, the machine did not disappear in 1969, but was stolen in 1972 from a small truck in the west of the British capital, London.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Friday, Naomi Jones explained that one message was decisive out of 600 calls and messages she received.

According to Scott Jones, the thief lived in one of the residential neighborhoods in Ladbroke Grove in Notting Hill, an area that is now for the rich while it was previously inhabited by “musicians and artists.”

The journalist explained that the thief did not know the identity of the owner of the machine, but when he realized this, he asked the owner of a local café to hide what he had stolen.

“The amazing thing is that when we started looking for the guitar, we thought it could be anywhere in the world, but in fact it was just a few miles away,” Naomi Jones said.