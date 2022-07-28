The funds from patrons will make it possible to build a residence for people with intellectual disabilities in Torre Pacheco, whose cost is estimated at more than two million euros. The Dar de Sí Foundation, which is leading the project, also plans to apply for a loan and the approval of European funds to create a space of protection and coexistence for people with different abilities. “So much time of work has allowed us to take the necessary steps to reach today, in which we see with enthusiasm how this building begins to be built,” said the mayor, Antonio León, who deposited a time box in the basement of the future residence, together with the president of the foundation, Ascensión Méndez; the president of the Torre Pacheco Rotary club, Rosario Muñoz, and former mayor Pedro Jiménez, promoter of the project.

The works will begin in the next few days and, according to forecasts, the center will be able to open its doors in 2024. The City Council has ceded a 7,000-square-meter plot next to El Pasico, where a practically self-sufficient building will be built with 24 individual rooms, distributed in six modules of four dwellings. It will consist of an aerothermal air conditioning system and photovoltaic installations for the energy supply of the center, in which operation with a minimum contribution of non-renewable energy will be guaranteed, according to Flori Pedreño, from the drafting team of the project, from the local study ICA. The architect Juan Pedro Jiménez Tomás and the construction company, the Levante OEL Business Organization, based in Roldán, are from Torre Pacheco.

Residents will be able to grow their own garden to supply the center’s kitchen and recycle organic waste in compost to make their own compost. The laundry will also be self-managed by the users, so that the management activities of the residence will serve as training to later seek a job opportunity in local companies. The building will also have wastewater and rainwater collection systems for irrigation supply. Inside, they will have a hairdresser, medical consultation, multipurpose rooms and care for parents. According to the president of the foundation, “there is an urgent need for places of residence for people with disabilities and a great demand from various surrounding municipalities.” The Prometheus association, which serves 40 people with disabilities in Torre Pacheco, will handle the management. The foundation will ask the Autonomous Community for the public concert of the places to guarantee the service.