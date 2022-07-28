The residents of Los Nietos who need to go to the primary care office this summer only have a doctor and a nurse every morning from Monday to Friday, but not all of them. To demand an improvement in the service, the Neighborhood Association of Los Nietos and the Federation of Neighborhood Associations called a rally yesterday at the door of the ambulatory attended by about twenty residents and vacationers.

They demand a backup doctor during the summer months to cover the increase in population at this time of year, when more than 3,000 people congregate in Los Nietos. The president of the Neighborhood Association, Nani Vergara, explained that in previous years they did have a doctor for the displaced, but this summer they have not sent one, which causes the collapse of medical care.

“On the days that the only doctor there goes to Los Urrutias, we are neglected because then he does not even come back,” the president denounced. Both in the afternoons and on weekends the clinic closes.

They also ask for a pediatrician who consults throughout the year and who attends to the growing number of children in the area, about 400 according to the calculations of the neighborhood association. Many of these minors are the children of agricultural workers who lack the means to travel to Los Belones, where the nearest pediatric clinic is located.