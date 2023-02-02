Mexico.- For the benefit of Canada national teams, USA Y Mexico Concacaf has started working towards the creation of a “Super Gold Cup“for 2025, where the teams that will host the 2026 World Cup have the best preparation and

that as it is known will not have a tie. For this reason they have sought to have guests from all confederations.

According to the renowned Mexican journalist, David Medrano, the concacaf has given the green light to the creation of a special tournament prior to the World Cup that it will organize in 2026. It is planned that at least two teams from Asia, two from Africa, 2 from Conmebol and 2 from UEFA will be participating in the tournament along with 16 area selections.

In collaboration with the newspaper Récord, the TV Azteca journalist explained that it is planned to be played in the 16 venues that have been approved by FIFA to host the World Cup in those three countries, so Mexico, Guadalajara and Monterrey would have matches of gold Cup

in 2025. A participation of 24 teams is sought, practically a World Cup or a Confederations Cup style.

For now there is nothing confirmed but it is expected that in a few more months the possibility that this could become a reality for the benefit of the fans but more of the hosts who will not have the same activity in the World Cup cycle and will have to take advantage of everything they can.

This measure would be joining with the recent announcement of the Concacaf and the conmebol who joined forces to carry out the America Cup in the United States in 2024. In addition to the participation of women’s tournaments together to raise the level of all categories.