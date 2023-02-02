Developer Turtle Rock has confirmed it won’t be releasing any more new content for its co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood as the studio shifts its focus to its next project.

Back4Blood – which combines Left4Dead-style zombie slaughter with a sprinkling of deck-building to bring variety to playthroughs – launched back in October 2021 and has received a total of three paid expansions since its arrival.

The most recent of these, River of Blood, launched in December, and is now confirmed to be the last new content in development for the game. Turtle Rock shared the news in a statementexplaining work on its next title is now underway and that the studio “doesn’t have enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood” at the same time.

“We’ve traveled on a fantastic adventure together beyond the walls of Fort Hope,” the developer wrote. “This phase of our war against the Ridden now comes to a close.”

Back 4 Blood – Launch Trailer.

“Turtle Rock Studios is actually pretty small for a studio making AAA games,” it continued. “We don’t have quite enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood content while we spin up another game – ye, another game! Given this, it’s time for us to put our heads down, get backing the lab, and get to work on the next big thing”,

The developer added “this is not a goodbye”, confirming that, despite its new focus, Back 4 Blood – which is currently available on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium – will “continue to operate”.

“While we may be a bit quieter in the short-term,” it concluded, “we promise that we’ll be Back, bigger, bolder and better than ever!”.

Back 4 Blood was generally well-received when it released back in 2021, with Eurogamer calling it a “delightfully scrappy hang-out shooter” offering a successful if “strange mix of old and new” in our Recommended review.