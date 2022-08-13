With Lecce the Dutchman scored the goal from three points, but had an impact from the first minute after entering the field. The possible sale will be a thought for a few more weeks

In 28 minutes he created danger after danger, hit a post, scored the three-point goal. Denzel Dumfries is back to be talked about for what he shows on the pitch, after having been one of the hot names on the front of the releases all summer – and who knows who will not be yet – with the interest coming from the Premier League. The goal against Lecce will perhaps push the English clubs to attempt the assault, certainly it is a confirmation of the importance of the Dutchman for the Nerazzurri.

THE WORDS – "I'm very happy with the goal I scored in the final, I'm used to scoring such important goals. We deserved to win, against a Lecce that defended itself very well. You always have to put everything: temperament and concentration", the words in the post match on the microphones from Dazn. With the decisive goal Dumfries slightly obscures Lukaku's return with a goal, the Belgian will be right: "Romelu is very important for us, we needed a striker like that. I'm happy that he unlocked immediately."

THE PLAN OF INZAGHI – Dumfries could make the reverse path to Lukaku's, from Milan (Inter) to London (Chelsea). But the Nerazzurri continue to shoot high and in Lecce there has been proof of how devastating Denzel can be in our championship: the entrance from the bench split the game and gave the Nerazzurri the rush they needed in a complicated phase of the match, with the a draw from Lecce who had revitalized the hosts and thrown Inzaghi's men into disorientation. The coach, in fact, then explained the choice to start Dumfries from the bench: "Darmian has worked very well in these 40 days, Denzel seemed more useful to me during the match in progress". Perfect plan: the first provided an assist for Lukaku, the second decided the match with the insertion of Lautaro on the bank. After dominating in the right lane and also hitting a post: Dumfries is precious for this Inter, the market can wait.

