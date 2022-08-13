The Nerazzurri coach: “We have a big heart and we were good at not giving up until the end.”

A painful victory, that of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, who, as usual, left everything on the pitch, voice first of all, to indulge in an exultation rather than liberating: “A desired victory, with the heart, the team believed in it until in the end, during the first half hour we did very well, developing our ideas and playing a good football. We were nervous about the intervention on Lautaro, these things can happen, the referees decided on the card, it is useless to argue ” . However, there is no lack of ideas for self-criticism: “We cannot win these games at the last minute, we will have to analyze because we reduce ourselves to closing the games at the end”.

The importance of changes – Dumfries ‘entry was decisive, Darmian was preferred: “I have several solutions from the bench, whoever entered did it very well. Darmian worked in an exemplary way so I made this choice, he did very well for 65’ and I thought Dumfries could be more useful from the bench. Gosens was doing well, then he went down and I took him off, even Bastoni is a bit late because he started after the preparation. ” See also Infinito Quagliarella: one more year with Sampdoria, on the pitch until he was 40

Brozo – A different case was that of Brozovic, fresh from an annoyance that had questioned his presence at the Via del Mare: “Marcelo did well, I took him off because he was booked, but I am satisfied with his performance”. On the goals in the final: “The goals in the final minutes also depend on the tiredness of the players, we had all our 4 forwards on the field, when you are lucky enough to field Dzeko and Lukaku together for the defense it becomes difficult”.

Market, sore point – Finally, the most uncomfortable question, which made the Piacenza technician stiffen, the one on the market and the defender theme: “The club knows what profile I like, we need a central instead of Ranocchia but we are complete for the rest, the team must remain this, there is nothing to laugh about on the market, we are these and we are focused only on winning, I don’t want to talk about anything else. Also because I see that the other teams buy every day, while Inter only talks about sales. ” See also Lautaro against Theo. Insults and the yellow of the spit. Now the Bull risks disqualification

August 13, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 00:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inzaghi #laugh #transfer #market #team #remain