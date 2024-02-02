Rome (AFP)

The Italian media welcomed the joining of British Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, to Ferrari starting in 2025, coming from the German Mercedes.

The ecstatic press over Jannik Sinner's victory in the Australian Open, the first of the four major tournaments in tennis, by defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev on January 28, welcomed Hamilton's transfer, which was considered a “global blow” according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Frenchman Jean Alesi, a former Ferrari driver, wrote: “The team that wrote history in car racing is uniting with a great champion… I expect intense competition, race after race, which will attract interest from around the world.”

Gazzetta dello Sport, the most widely circulated local sports newspaper, devoted nine pages to Hamilton and Ferrari in its Friday issue, in a major step for the newspaper in which football is of absolute importance.

But even the big confrontation between leaders Inter and runner-up Juventus on Sunday in the twenty-third round of the league was unable to remove Hamilton from the cover, as the newspaper, which is famous for its pink color, welcomed the winner of seven titles, the last of which was in 2020.

La Gazzetta considered Ferrari's move a “gamble” because the Italian team, which had not won the Formula 1 title in the drivers' category since Finland's Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 and in the constructors' category since 2008, had to offer him “the best car to make history.” .

Hamilton is seeking to win his eighth title and surpass German icon Michael Schumacher, who won five of his seven titles from 2000 to 2004 in Ferrari colors.

Gazzetta dello Sport highlighted how signing Hamilton would create problems with Charles Leclerc from Monaco, who signed a long-term contract with Scuderia.

La Stampa newspaper from Turin considered that Hamilton was “born to change history,” while some followers fear that the British driver is aging.

The newspaper spoke with Riccardo Ciccarelli, founder of Formula Medicine, which specializes in sports training methods, especially for drivers participating in speed races, and who works with Leclerc.

“Lewis doesn't look his age (39 years old) and he still has a long career ahead of him,” Ceccarelli said.

He added, “We tend to think of reactions and speed of response as the most important things in the world of motorsport, but what matters most is motivation, and Hamilton has great motivation.”

For its part, the newspaper “La Repubblica” headlined: “The 2025 Revolution: The hero and icon Hamilton with Ferrari.”

The newspaper published an interview with former Formula 1 driver Jarno Trulli, who downplayed public enthusiasm: “They signed an exceptional person, who has a lot of experience and is of a certain age, but that does not guarantee victories. Hamilton realizes his dream (…) For me, the deal benefits Hamilton more than Ferrari.”