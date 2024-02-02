One of the most discussed points of the presentation trailer for the remake of Silent Hill 2 and the sound sidewith many players criticizing the effects of firearmsbecause they lack adequate feedback when shooting.

ArkadiusZ Reikowski, one of the Blooper Team developers who is working on the soundtrackweighed in on the topic to explain where the problem is, replying to a user on , the gunshot sounds in game are really powerful.”

In short, the blame for everything would be on those who made the trailer, who did not consider this aspect by covering the sound of the shots with music.