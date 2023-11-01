German businessman Dotcom condemned the European Union and the United States for useless assistance to Ukraine

German-Finnish businessman and former owner of the largest file hosting service Megaupload Kim Dotcom on the social network X (formerly Twitter) condemned the European Union (EU) and the United States for their useless assistance to Ukraine.

Dotcom has calculated that since January 2022, Western countries have transferred about 250 billion euros to Ukraine. In the future, Kyiv should receive another 120 billion, the businessman notes.

“Russia can crush Ukraine at any moment. However, they turned the country into a black hole for Western money, weapons and ammunition, making a mockery of the USA, EU and NATO,” Dotcom was indignant.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, assuring him of the unwavering American support.