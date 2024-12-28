When refueling, many people opt for low-cost options in order to save money. However, many drivers are unaware of the technical differences between the cheapest gasoline and the highest quality gasoline. Some experts recommend alternating both options to balance costs and benefits. But why can this practice be advantageous?

With the intention of answering this question, a worker from the García-Camacho diesel group, Repsol’s distributor in Extremadura, has shared a video on the company’s Instagram account. In the publication he lists the reasons why it is not always good to refuel with cheap fuel.

One of the reasons the gas station mentions is that premium fuels improve the car’s efficiency, which translates into lower fuel consumption. This effect is verifiable when comparing the distance traveled with standard gasoline versus premium gasoline. The results are usually favorable for the latter, which may justify the additional cost in certain cases.

Another noted benefit is directly linked to engine maintenance. These fuels have additives that clean carbon residue and other impurities that tend to accumulate in the catalyst and filters. In addition, they include a component that prevents water condensation in the engine, reducing the risk of internal oxidation.









The expert also highlights the ability of higher quality fuels to clean the ducts through which the fuel circulates. This is possible thanks to an extra additive that distinguishes these products from cheaper options.

At the end of the video, the worker advises that for every three tanks that are filled with the cheapest gasoline, one should be filled with the most expensive option. In this way, he assures, the car will suffer less and last longer.