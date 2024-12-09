The authorities arrested this Monday in Altoona (Pennsylvania) the suspect of killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, for possession of a firearm that matches the one used in the crime.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch reported this Monday at a press conference that the detainee’s name is Luigi Mangione and he is 26 years old: “At this time he is believed to be our main suspect in the targeted murder of Brian Thompson.”

Police also discovered a fake ID card issued in New Jersey that also matched with the ID that the suspect used to register at the New York hostel where he stayed before committing the murder.

Thompson, 50, He was shot to death outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown (Manhattan) on Wednesday in a “premeditated and selective attack,” according to the Police, when he was close to entering the building where the company he ran had its annual investors conference.