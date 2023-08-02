A terrible explosion registered in a house in Valladolid startled the entire Farola neighborhood on Tuesday night, and caused at least fifteen injuries of varying degrees, who were transferred to city hospitals. At press time, the emergency services were still working in the area and were looking for people who might still be inside the building, specifically a 53-year-old woman, Teresa B., who lives on the first floor C and whom there is no news.

The explosion, apparently caused by a gas leak, occurred shortly before eleven o’clock at night in the basement of number 32 Calle Goya in the Castilian capital, in the basement of the building, occupied by a workshop. From that moment on, the emergency services, firefighters, ambulances, 112 personnel, local and national police went to the place of the explosion, which could be heard clearly throughout the city.

At first, twelve residents of the affected property and those closest to it were evicted while the firefighters took care of stopping the gas leak and fighting the flames. Meanwhile, a constant coming and going of ambulances were transferring the wounded. Many of them were given oxygen right there because they showed some symptoms of intoxication. The possibility of installing a field hospital in the area was even considered.

Several images of the attention to the injured and the eviction of the residents of the damaged property this Tuesday in Valladolid.



A. Mingueza





Meanwhile, the Local Police cordoned off the area and prevented the passage of vehicles from the Paseo de Zorrilla to the Camino de la Esperanza with the purpose of clearing the access roads to the emergency services.

The accidental mayoress has visited the place accompanied by Julia González, superintendent of the Local Police. Irene Carvajal has confirmed the admission of two people, a father and a son: the first is admitted to the ICU and his offspring in the burn unit.

rehoused neighbors



The rest of the evacuees are also in a hospital center to monitor them. The evacuees will be rehoused in various hotels in the city. Carvajal has indicated that the building has collapsed from the ground floor to the second. Firefighters are waiting for the rubble to cool down to proceed with the cleanup as the building is badly damaged.

«It has been terrible. I had looked out on the balcony to see the moon and suddenly I saw the whole sky turn orange and I heard a gigantic roar,” said Sandra Mora Nieto, a neighbor at 24 Estrella Street. The fact gives an idea of ​​the magnitude of the explosion. that a window of the damaged building flew through the air and fell onto the roof of the house across the street. “I have seen the window fly over my head.”

Another resident of the area, Pedro Arribas, who was photographing the full moon, heard the explosion and went there in case he could help. «You could hear the jet of gas coming out. Then there have been a couple of smaller explosions and the Police forced us to leave, explained this witness.