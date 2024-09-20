Motion Twin, the creators of the roguevania Dead Cellsa very popular title released on multiple platforms, they have released a video with over 15 minutes of gameplay of their new game: Windblown.
“Join us for the first 15 minutes of gameplay in single player mode of Windblown,” explains the official description of the video. “In this short video, we’ll walk you through the basics as you experience what it’s like to step into the shoes of a Leaper for the first time.”
Thankfully we’re reassured that “We won’t spoil too much for you, as you’ll need to dive into Windblown yourself later this year to see just how fast you can really go!”
Coming soon
First revealed at The Game Awards 2023, Windblown is an action roguelike focused on fast-paced movement and furious combat. According to Motion Twin, the game will feature unique weapons and abilities, as well as “difficult but always fair” combat.
In addition to the single player mode, Windblown will also offer a co-op mode for up to three players. Motion Twin has not yet revealed the details of this mode, but they will surely be provided in the future, as the game’s release date approaches.
Windblown will come Launched in Early Access on PC by the end of 2024. The final version will arrive later. For now, nothing is known about the console versions, which will probably arrive with this one. The release date is not yet known.
