Motion Twin, the creators of the roguevania Dead Cellsa very popular title released on multiple platforms, they have released a video with over 15 minutes of gameplay of their new game: Windblown.

“Join us for the first 15 minutes of gameplay in single player mode of Windblown,” explains the official description of the video. “In this short video, we’ll walk you through the basics as you experience what it’s like to step into the shoes of a Leaper for the first time.”

Thankfully we’re reassured that “We won’t spoil too much for you, as you’ll need to dive into Windblown yourself later this year to see just how fast you can really go!”