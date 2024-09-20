A new wave of bad weather is about to hit Italy and more precisely some regions that could experience extremely critical situations tomorrow. For this reason, the Civil Protection has decided to issue the yellow and orange alert status.

Bad weather alert

Here are the regions affected.

Bad weather alert in Italy: conditions become critical for many regions

A new wave of bad weather it is scheduled for what will be tomorrow, September 21, 2024. The climate had already changed course in the previous days and some regions had to pay the consequences of this unstable and decidedly autumnal weather.

Archive photo

Just think of the situation in Emilia Romagna which, for several hours, was hit by the cyclone Boris. This has caused torrential rains and floods that in some municipalities have led to the closure of schools and some offices. Not to mention the displaced and missing.

Despite the warnings, however, many regions will be able to enjoy a sunny weather for what the weekend will be like. Obviously this does not apply to all Italian locations, as the Civil Protection issued a new weather alert a few hours ago.

Regions at risk

Several regions will be at risk for what will be tomorrow, as the state of alert could vary from yellow to orange depending on the territory. At the moment the orange alert it was declared for Emilia Romagna both on the hydraulic risk front and with regards to the possibility of encountering hydrogeological factors.

Bad weather

For other regions, but for the same reasons, the alert is yellow. Let’s talk about the Apuliafrom the Marche and of the Lombardywhich could be hit by heavy rains and strong gusts of wind. Once again the risk is that of encountering episodes of flooding due to to the flood of the rivers, but for the moment everything seems to be under control. As for the temperatureshowever, these will not be affected by the effects of bad weather as they will remain stationary.