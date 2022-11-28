uUnion faction leader Friedrich Merz sharply attacked Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) and demanded a fresh start in the economic policy of the traffic light government. Economic policy expertise is finally needed at the management level of the Federal Ministry of Economics, said the CDU chairman on Monday evening, according to information from the German Press Agency from groups of participants at the general meeting of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) in Berlin.

If this is not already provided by the minister himself, there must be a state secretary at least at state secretary level who understands something about economic policy, Merz demanded. This is clearly not the case at the moment – ​​for which Habeck is responsible. The Federal Republic will face a dramatic economic situation in 2023. Without a fresh start at management level, the federal government “will not be able to lead the country and its companies through the crisis”.

BDI President Siegfried Russwurm had previously called on the federal government to adopt a forward-looking industrial and innovation policy agenda after his re-election. “Politicians think more about controlling and directing the economy and overloading it with obligations instead of supporting it in a targeted manner,” he said according to the BDI. The BDI is one of the most influential lobby groups.