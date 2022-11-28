over the past weekend Disney released his latest animated film: A Strange World. Although it was released during the Thanksgiving break, few families came to see it. Therefore, it could bring the company a loss of more than 100 million dollars.

According to data from Variety magazine, during the five days of rest in the United States, the Disney film collected only 18.6 million. The expectation was that it would generate more than 40 million during this weekend and continue the following weeks. However, it seems that the project will not be a success like other productions of the mouse house.

A Strange World was made on a budget of $180 million, so it’s a long way from being profitable. Some reasons that have been given for its failure are the little publicity it received and its rather mixed reception. The latter has not only been from critics, but also from the public that has already seen it.

According to some analysts, Disney’s latest film would need to gross $360 million to turn a profit. However, by not attracting people on a weekend that has historically been very profitable, the outlook is bleak. So Mickey Mouse’s company could lose a lot with this animated adventure.

What other great flops has Disney had?

This Disney failure curiously occurs on the 20th anniversary of its biggest financial failure: Treasure Planet. This tape was released on November 27, 2002 to a rather poor financial reception. Something attributed to the fact that it was released quite close to the tremendous success that resulted Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Source: Disney

Other more recent failures were John Carter, The Lone Ranger Y tomorrowland. However, none of these caused the company to suffer such a great loss as it is doing. A Strange World. Which also did not premiere in different countries due to certain factors. Will the home format be able to make me recover something? Only time will tell.

