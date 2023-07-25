Today, Tuesday, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French President’s envoy to Lebanon, began a new mission in Beirut, during which he intends to hold talks with prominent political forces as part of his country’s efforts to break the impasse over the vacancy of the president’s position, which has been going on for nearly nine months.

Since the end of former President Michel Aoun’s term at the end of last October, parliament has been unable to elect a new president for the country 12 times.

Le Drian began his visit, which will last until Thursday, with a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, provided that he will meet caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and leaders of parliamentary blocs tomorrow, Wednesday.

A French diplomatic source said that Le Drian is visiting Lebanon “to present the results of the Doha meeting and his meetings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Following a meeting in Doha on July 17, representatives of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, France, the United States and Qatar called on Lebanese politicians to “take immediate steps to break the deadlock.”

The diplomatic source stated that Le Drian “will try to reconcile points of view and create the appropriate conditions for reaching a consensual solution” that will end the presidential vacancy.