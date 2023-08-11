Thursday, August 10, 2023, 6:00 p.m.



| Updated 8:52 p.m.

A four-year-old boy died this Thursday afternoon in the Madrid municipality of Parla (Madrid) after falling from the balcony of a house.

As sources from the Madrid Police Headquarters have informed Europa Press, the event took place around 12:30 p.m. and the parents were the ones who took him to receive medical attention.

Specifically, the parents went to the Infanta Cristina University Hospital, in the same municipality, but the toilets could not save their lives. National Police has taken over the investigation.