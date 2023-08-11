In a session in the Senate, BC president says that the change on tax collection “is important for the country”

The president of BC (Central bank), Robert Campos Neto, said this Thursday (10.Aug.2023) that he tried “to convince” people about the need for tax reform. In a session in the Senate to explain the monetary policy and the level of interests, he affirmed that the change on the collection of taxes “it is important for the country” and the theme “it’s ripe” for voting. “We have many disparities. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to fix them all, but the tax reform, at least the project that I had access to, is better than what we have today. It’s a topic that has been around for a long time to appreciate and I think it’s mature.”he declared.