Cristiano Ronaldo told by those who knew him when he was still a boy. The former teammate in question is the Romanian Marius Niculae, born in 1981, who was at Sporting Lisbon and who describes that young man destined for a great future

Cristiano Ronaldo told by those who knew him when he was still a boy. The former teammate in question is the Romanian Marius Niculae, born in 1981, who was at Sporting Lisbon in 2001, when a very young Cristiano Ronaldo stood out and tried to find his place in the green-and-white team. Speaking to Digi Sport Special, the former striker, who also collected 43 caps and 15 goals for his country, drew a portrait of Ronaldo which demonstrates that the Portuguese already had well-defined priorities as a boy. But also that explains how his work ethic has led him not to make too many friends…

Lonely Christian — “Cristiano was not a sociable person. We always tried to get him to come and eat at the table with us, but he was always in his own world”. After all, Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal discipline is quite well known to everyone and it was often precisely this need to work even when others didn’t that led him to a kind of isolation. As Niculae explains, it was hard to see him skip his personal workouts. “He used to go to the gym by himself. Sometimes when we finished training we all went to eat, but he never came.” And considering how much meals together are part of building the group, there is that the future five times Ballon d’Or was not exactly inserted… See also The five best teams of the first date of the World Cup

National problems — For his former partner, CR7 was wrong to grant that interview to Piers Morgan. And all the chaos that followed may have created problems for him in the national team as well. “I think the group didn’t accept him so well. Pepe is the only one he gets on well with, I saw some photos and Bruno Fernandes avoided him a little bit.” Something that everyone hastened to deny, but which still caused some problems and the World Cup for the Portuguese went as it went. And now, what will become of Cristiano Ronaldo? Niculae’s answer is clear. “I think he will choose Al Nassr or the United States. And then, from what I’ve read, I think he wants to devote himself to cinema and Hollywood.” The right place… for a star like him!

December 23rd – 2.55pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#teammate #Sporting #recounts #CR7 #wasnt #sociable #world #ate