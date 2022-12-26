Mourinho returned from Portugal in the morning to resume training scheduled for today. La Joya will be returning from Argentina in the next few days. The Dutchman is in the group for now

Eight days after the resumption of the championship, Roma are ready to go back to work in their headquarters. After the mini-retreat in Portugal and the three days of Christmas holidays granted by José Mourinho to his players, Pellegrini and his companions take to the field in Trigoria to start preparing for the January 4 match against Bologna. In the morning, the Special One returned to Italy after spending Christmas in Setubal with his mother, with the voices of the Lusitanian media in the background who saw him on the Portugal bench as the new coach. Indiscretions that seem to have already evaporated. On the other hand, Paulo Dybala will not be at Fulvio Bernardini: Joya is in fact still in Argentina and should reappear in the capital close to the end of the year. A fundamental return for Mou and Roma who – without their star player – have already shown that they are struggling terribly in terms of offensive production. See also The date on which FC Barcelona-Rayo Vallecano could be recovered

program — In addition to Dybala, in the last days of 2022 Mourinho risks having to do even without Belotti and Tahirovic while a little patience will still be needed to see Wijnaldum among the squad again. The Gallo and the nineteen-year-old Swede are still recovering from their respective muscle injuries, while the Dutchman should return to the coach’s disposal after mid-January. Over the next few days, the Giallorossi will continue their training in the Trigoria technical centre, where the last test of the year against Viterbo is scheduled for Friday 30 December at 11.30 (the game will be played strictly behind closed doors).

towards Bologna — The next seven days will be decisive in dissolving some of Mourinho’s doubts about the formation to be deployed at the Olimpico against Bologna. The main issue concerns Paulo Dybala: in fact, the coach would like to deploy him from the 1st minute but, before making a decision, we will have to wait for the Argentine’s return and test his form. The Karsdorp question also needs to be clarified. The Dutchman is considered a full-fledged squad player and, in the Algarve, he was once again included in the coaching rotations. Currently Celik is ahead to start the match from 1′ on the right lane but, if Karsdorp were to be used during the match as well, the case could be considered almost resolved. Except that, between now and the end of January, Tiago Pinto does not receive offers to sell him outright. See also Darío Benedetto spoke about the departure of Carlos Izquierdoz from Boca: "It is not a football decision"

